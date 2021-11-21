I am rep for all Sungai Udang voters — Dr Mohd Aleef

MELAKA: “I am the elected representative for all voters in the Sungai Udang state constituency, including those who supported other parties,“ said Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof (pix), the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate who won the seat in the Melaka state election yesterday.

Dr Mohd Aleef, 35, a former doctor at a private hospital in Melaka, said he would not only focus on the welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel who make up the majority of voters in the constituency, but also all the residents regardless of religion, race or party. .

“I feel very happy, excited and grateful to be given the mandate to be the Sungai Udang assemblyman and will work hard to repay this trust.

“I am committed to ensuring that all voters get their dues as promised to them,“ he told Bernama here today.

Dr Mohd Aleef won the seat after securing 6,789 votes, defeating three other candidates, including Melaka Umno deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad from Barisan Nasional (BN).

He obtained a majority of 530 votes over the BN candidate, who was his closest rival. The others in the fray were Pakatan Harapan’s Hasmorni Tamby and Mohd Zahar Hashim (Independent).

Dr Mohd Aleef attributed his success to the hard work put in by the PN machinery in the constituency the past few years.

“This is the first time I contested in an election under the PN ticket and was elected as the Sungai Udang assemblyman ... it is my starting point to work hard not only for the people but for PN,“ said Dr Mohd Ali, who is among the younger candidates to contest in the election.

In the election, BN won 21 of the 28 seats up for grabs, recording more than two-thirds majority, followed by PH (five) and PN (two).

A total of 326,068 or 65.85 per cent of the registered voters voted in the election. — Bernama