I am still an underdog in Sungai Buloh - Khairy

CYBERJAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) is still considering himself as an ‘underdog’ in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency in the 15th general election (GE15) on November 19.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate said he is trying to meet as many voters as possible before polling day, in addition to using social media platforms to campaign.

“We are approaching ‘half-time’ of the campaign and there is another half time left. God willing, I will try my best (but) it is not easy at all,“ he said after officiating the launch of Cyberjaya Hospital operation here today.

In GE14, the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat was won by R. Sivarasa of PH (PKR) after obtaining a majority of 26,634 votes to defeat Nuridah Salleh of PAS, A Prakash Rao (BN) and Zainurizzaman Moharam of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

For GE15, the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat witnessed a seven-cornered clash involving Khairy, Datuk R Ramanan (PH), Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin (Perikatan Nasional), Mohd Akmal Mohd Yusof (Pejuang) and Ahmad Jufliz Faiza (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) as well as two independent candidates namely Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Al Sagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri.

Commenting on the floods in Kampung Melayu Subang and Taman Setia Warisan in Sungai Buloh yesterday, Khairy who is also the Health Minister said there is a need to improve the flood mitigation system in the two areas.

“Many can say that floods are an effect of climate change, but I see that there are many facilities and flood mitigation projects which must be intensified. The bund that holds the river water in Taman Setia Warisan is not long enough, causing water to overflow into the residential area.

“So if I am elected as a Member of Parliament, I have to sit down with the state government, local authorities and government agencies so that we can map out high risk areas and come out with a holistic solution,“ he said.

In another development, Khairy said UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has great potential to win the Rembau parliamentary seat.

Khairy who previously held the Rembau seat for three terms said Mohamad or fondly called ‘Tok Mat’ is no stranger in the area. - Bernama