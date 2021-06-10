“I am still Terengganu Menteri Besar” — Ahmad Samsuri

KUALA TERENGGANU: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) today said that he is still the Menteri Besar of Terengganu.

“I woke this morning and I am still the menteri besar although there seem to be pictures of 10 menteris besar changing by the hour,” he quipped when met by reporters after visiting the family of Jusoh Muda, 83, who perished in a fire in Kampung Losong Haji Su last Monday.

Ahmad Samsuri said the issue of an impending new menteri besar keenly debated at the moment did not arise.

“People who slander (on the issue of changing the menteri besar) perhaps tend to forget about the fires of hell,“ he said.

Last Tuesday, PAS Terengganu lodged a police report against a news portal for its report that implied that Ahmad Samsuri’s position as the menteri besar was hanging in the balance.

His political secretary, Muhyiddin Abdul Rashid said the news report was deemed defamatory and malicious and written to tarnish the credibility of the menteri besar’s leadership. — Bernama