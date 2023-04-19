I am taking a rest first: Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), who will be going on mandatory retirement this Friday, said all he wanted to do was to take a break after serving the Health Ministry (MOH) for 35 years.

Dr Noor Hisham, who was regarded a national hero when the country was faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, was also among those at the forefront to convey the latest developments and the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“Take a rest first,“ he said when met by the media after clocking out at 4.17pm on his last working day at the MOH today.

Dr Noor Hisham was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni and MOH staff who were also present to bid farewell and wish him a happy retirement.

“Alhamdulilah, everything went smoothly, Covid-19 cases too have reduced and we are able to keep the situation under control and yes, I have been looking forward to retiring,“ said Dr Noor Hisham.

Dr Zaliha in a Facebook post, expressed her appreciation to Dr Noor Hisham for his 35 years of service and contribution to public healthcare. - Bernama