I ‘cabut’ right after Najib signed bank account opening forms: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A former AmBank non-executive director today told the High Court here that he “cabut” (left) right after Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak completed signing the bank account opening application forms at the latter’s house at Bukit Tunku 11 years ago.

Cheah Tek Kuang (pix), 75, said he went to the former premier’s house in 2011 over the accused’s request to open bank accounts in AmBank.

The 39th prosecution witness said this when re-examined by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram at Najib’s trial over the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds today.

Sri Ram: Previously, you said that you were quite nervous when you were there. You left after Najib signed the forms?

Cheah replied, “Ya, I ‘cabut’ already with the documents

Asked about fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low’s presence at Najib’s house, Cheah said that by the time he reached Najib’s house, he (Jho Low) was in a different car.

“When I walked into the house, he was the one who introduced me to Datuk Seri Najib,“ said Cheah.

Sri Ram: Where was Jho Low when you ‘cabut’?

Cheah: I don’t know.

Sri Ram: Did Jho Low accompany you? Cheah answered “No”.

The witness said that he had gone to a different part of Najib’s house from where Jho Low was and noticed Jho Low was accompanied by several other people.

During previous proceedings, Cheah said that he had left about five minutes after Najib signed the documents as Najib was very busy, and they did not discuss anything else except the account and an expected entry of US$100 million into his account.

Najib, 69, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. - Bernama