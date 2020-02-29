I did not support Muhyiddin for PM, says Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: In a surprising turn of events, Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad has denied supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the next prime minister.

Referring to news reports, Mahathir, who is interim prime minister, stressed that he has repeatedly said he is “against any form of cooperation with individuals who are known to be corrupt and were part of the kleptocratic government which the Pakatan Harapan government had worked hard to rid off’.

“As a matter of principle, I conveyed this to Bersatu Members of Parliament yesterday,“ Mahathir who is Bersatu chairman said in a statement today.

“I did not sign any statutory declaration in support of any individual.

“In fact, I had left the meeting early to allow for free debate among members of Bersatu to choose whoever they felt is suited for the post of prime minister,“ he said.

He added that although he was not prepared to work with individuals from Umno, “I can accept them individually for as long as they are proven clean. Perhaps Tan Sri Muhyiddin is more relaxed towards this approach.”

He added he had meet Pakatan Harapan leaders this morning.

“I am now confident that I have the numbers needed to garner majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I am therefore prepared to stand as prospective candidate for prime minister.

“This decision will be conveyed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.”

Mahathir’s statement comes following reports of support for Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister and that he had received the endorsement of three of the biggest blocs of MPs.

It is reported that 96 MPs were from three blocs - Bersatu, Umno and PAS - and it is believed that Parti Warisan Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) that have nine and 18 MPs respectively, have given their support.