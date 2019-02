SHAH ALAM: Fireman Mohd Hazim Mohd Rahimi was sure that his colleague Mohd Adib Mohd Kassim did not exit the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) van during the Seafield Mahamariamman temple riots, an inquest was told today.

Answering a question from Adib’s family lawyer, Mohamad Kamaruzaman A. Wahab, at the inquest into Adib’s death, Nazim said he got down from the fire engine to take the hose reel and a group of people rushed towards it.

“I saw some people with weapons that went to the front of the fire engine,” Nazim said. “Someone chased me and I ran towards the EMRS van. I opened the left door and went and hid inside it. I laid down next to the stretcher inside the van.”

DPP Hamdan Hamzah then asked Hazim if he had seen Adib leaving the van as he was running towards it.

“I would have noticed Adib getting out of the van as he was wearing a fireman’s uniform,“ he said.