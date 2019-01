KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denied he had suggested there was a conspiracy within Pakatan Harapan coalition to prevent him from becoming the next prime minister.

Anwar is to take over from current prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after two years after the win at GE14.

“I never said that. No fake news will be entertained,” he said after he was asked about the report in Financial Times quoting him about “pockets of people who for their own reasons would like to sabotage these arrangements”.

“What I said was that you can’t deny some elements don’t agree. This is a democratic process,” he said after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Yayasan Al Bukhary today.

There has been calls from Mahathir’s PPBM for him to remain as prime minister until the next general election.

But Dr Mahathir has said that he will keep the promise to handover to Anwar.

“I made a promise and I will keep my promise. Some think that two years is too short,” he has said.