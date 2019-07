KUALA LUMPUR: Former non-executive director of SRC International Sdn Bhd, Datuk Suboh Md Yassin told the High Court here today that he could not recognise the management team of SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Suboh, 68, who is the 42nd prosecution witness, said he never had any chance to meet with the team members.

“I never met the management team. I only saw Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil (SRC International Sdn Bhd CEO). On most occasions, I did not know whether there was a management team,” said the witness.

Suboh was giving his evidence during the trial of the SRC International Sdn Bhd fund involving the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, which entered its 32nd day today.

He said this in replying to a question by counsel Harvinderjit Singh, representing Najib, who wanted to know if Suboh had met with the management team of SRC before.

Harvinderjit also questioned Suboh whether he had known any of the other board members of SRC before they became colleagues.

Suboh said he probably had met former chairman Tan Sri Ismee Ismail once before he joined the company, but they were not associates.

The witness was also asked whether he knew former finance director of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) Terrence Geh and he admitted to knowing Geh but did not know whether the man was from SRC or 1MDB.

Suboh said he had met the SRC representative Zahid Taib and SRC co-founder Vincent Koh Beng Huat but did not know their roles.

Earlier before cross-examination began, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas had applied to the court to extend the trial date, which was scheduled to last until Aug 15.

Thomas argued the extension of the trial date was necessary based on the current trial situation, which required a longer period of time.

The corruption case of the SRC trial is scheduled to end by Aug 15 and a few days later on Aug 19, the trial of 1MDB will commence before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said he had a trial involving former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad in October but he was ready to extend the date of the SRC trial in September and November.

Thomas informed him that he would meet Justice Sequerah to get an instruction whether the 1MDB trial could be extended to make way for SRC trial to be completed.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Mohd Nazlan continues this afternoon. - Bernama