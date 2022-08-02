‘I don’t miss politics’: Lee Lam Thye

KUCHING: Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said he never misses politics despite having served as an elected representative for several years previously.

He said this was because he had proven himself capable of serving the people either through a political party or through a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

According to him, he had served in politics for several years as a state legislative assembly member and Member of Parliament with DAP.

“Although I have left politics, I have never abandoned the people and the country.

“From then until today, I still offer my services to the country through NGOs. I also often give opinions (on current issues) in media, writings and talks,” he said.

He said this after attending a book signing ceremony of his biography entitled ‘Call Lee Lam Thye- Recalling a Lifetime of Service’ here, today.

The book, published in Malay, English and Mandarin, was authored by journalists Sofeah Chok Suat and P. Selvarani.

Among the interesting parts of the book is the real reason why Lee retired from politics just a few weeks before the 1990 General Election.

Lee, 76, had previously been an MP for Kuala Lumpur Bandar and Bukit Bintang.

He was also an assemblyman for Serdang and Bukit Nanas in Selangor. - Bernama