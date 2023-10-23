I gave RM2m each to Najib, Guan Eng: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director told the Sessions Court here today that he gave RM2 million each to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in connection with the controversial Penang undersea tunnel project.

Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, 64, of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZCSB) said the money for Najib was given in cash, while for Lim, in a cheque, by a businessman G. Gnanaraja at a hotel in Petaling Jaya in 2017.

The prosecution’s 23rd witness said this when asked by lawyer Gobind Singh Deo at the trial of Lim who is facing four charges of corruption involving the construction of an undersea tunnel and main roads in Penang worth RM6.3 billion.

Zarul Ahmad said the money was given to Najib to stop the corruption investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against his company.

Gobind: The RM2 million cash was given to Najib because he was the Prime Minister at the material time and to your mind, he could influence the investigation against your company?

Zarul Ahmad: Yes.

Gobind: In your witness statement, you said Gnanaraja is close to Najib?

Zarul Ahmad: Correct.

On the first charge, Lim was alleged to have abused his power as then Penang Chief Minister to obtain RM3.3 million monetary gratification as an inducement to appoint Zarul’s company to implement the RM6,341,383,702 undersea tunnel and three paired roads projects in the state.

He was alleged to have committed the offence between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Penang Chief Minister’s Office.

On the second charge, Lim was accused of asking for 10 per cent of profits from Zarul to help his company secure the projects.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City here, between 12.30 am and 2 am in March 2011.

Lim is also facing two other charges for dishonest misappropriation of property by disposing of two plots of land belonging to the Penang government in Bandar Tanjong Pinang worth RM208 million to Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd and Zenith Urban Development Sdn Bhd – companies linked to the tunnel project – on Feb 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi continues tomorrow. - Bernama