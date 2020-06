SIBU: Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today said he has delivered the promises he made to the people of Sibu when he became the Chief Minister three years ago.

He said the projects to expand development as well as the urban renewal plan for Sibu are currently being carried out and would be continued under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) starting next year.

“As you know we want Sibu to become a vibrant place with better connectivity to the hinterland,” he told reporters here today after visiting Rumah Spektra Permata project in Kemuyang.

One of the projects is an eight kilometer dual carriageway road linking Sibu Jaya and Lanang costing RM100 milion which, when completed, would stimulate Sibu Jaya as part of a new urban centre for Sibu and link the district with Bintangor and Sarikei.

Abang Johari said this road would be connected to Kong Yit Khim Road, which would also be upgraded into a dual carriageway under 12MP, to link Lanang and Durin bridges, right up to Kanowit and Kapit.

He said a nine-kilometre stretch between Ngemah in Kanowit and Temalat in Song is also under construction and is expected to be completed in October or November this year.

On the Rumah Spektra Permata housing project involving 110 units currently being developed by the state’s Housing Development Corporation, he said 86 units have reached 93.5 per cent completion while another 24 units are 25 per cent completed.

According to him, this housing project would cater to extended families of Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nyabor and Kampung Bandung folks.

“A 9km road linking Kemuyang with Teku-Pasai Siong Road will also be constructed under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he added. — Bernama