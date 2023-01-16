‘I have left Umno for 30 years’: PM’s reply to no-contest motion for top two posts

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said that he has left Umno 30 years ago and he has no affiliation with the party anymore, responding to the decision of the Umno General Assembly on Saturday for the party’s top two posts to not be challenged in the upcoming Umno election.

“I have left Umno for 30 years. I have nothing to do with Umno anymore,” Anwar said.

NST reported that the 2022 Umno General Assembly approved a motion for the president and vice president positions to not be contested during the party election.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said that Umno leaders who opposed the no-contest motion for the top two party positions might face disciplinary action.

Zahid had cited Article 8 of Umno’s constitution that the Umno General Assembly had the highest authority in the party.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president and former premier Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob criticised the motion, stating that the party might lose the support of young voters.