I heard people saying “don’t hit”: Witness (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: A witness told the Coroner’s Court hearing to determine the cause of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death, that he heard several people shouting “don’t hit” the fireman during the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on Nov 27 last year.

S. Sures, 33, who is a contractor, said he heard the shouts when the fireman was slumped against a bumper of a car.

“I saw someone slumped against the car bumper and it was dark then. At that time, people were still gathered there and I could still hear the shouts ‘don’t hit’,” he said when asked by deputy public prosecutor Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, who is also the coordinating officer for the inquest, which is now on its fifth day of proceedings.

Sures, who is the eighth witness, said he was in the crowd when he was pushed and fell on a fireman, who he then identified as Muhammad Adib.

“I fell on his legs. And then I realised he was a fireman because of what he was wearing,” he added.

When asked by lawyer Syazlin Mansor, who appeared for the Housing and Local Government Ministry and he Fire and Rescue Department, Sures then demonstrated to the court how he fell on Muhammad Adib.

He also told the court the during the fall, his right arm was on the road, while his left hand was on the car bumper.

“At that time, somebody kicked me on the right shoulder,” he added.

To a question by lawyer Kamaruzaman Abdul Wahab, who is holding a watching brief for Muhammad Adib’s family, Sures said he fell after being pushed from the back.

Kamaruzaman: Do you know who kicked you?

Suresh: I did not see.

Kamaruzaman: Kicked you once?

Sures: Yes.

Kamaruzaman: Did anyone in the crowd say the victim was hit by a vehicle?

Sures: No.

To a question by Zhafran, Sures said he assumed that that firefighter was assaulted because he heard the people in the crowd saying he was assaulted and then conveyed the matter to a friend, R. Narresh, who was nearby.

Zhafran: Why did you tell Narresh that a fireman was assaulted?

Sures: I heard people say “don’t hit, don’t hit”.

After the incident, Sures said he and his friends went to a hospital in Subang Jaya where the firefighter was sent for treatment.

The proceeding before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues on Monday. — Bernama