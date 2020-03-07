I hope Muhyiddin and Redzuan deny they lied to the Agong: Khalid Samad

PETALING JAYA: Earlier today, Khalid Samad (pix) took to Twitter to defend himself after he was accused by Former Minister of Entrepreneur Development Redzuan Yusof of disrespecting the Agong. Now, Khalid has gone on the attack, asking whether current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Redzuan are willing to deny they lied to the Agong.

In a series of tweets today, Khalid said, “I hope TS Muhyiddin and Redzuan will deny they lied to the Agong.”

“Please prove that Tun M, Syed Saddiq, Maszlee, and Mukhriz supported Muhyiddin.”