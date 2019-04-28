I’ll continue developing the country, helping the people: Anwar

TANAH MERAH: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today said he would continue with the agenda to develop the country and help the people, especially the poor, when he is appointed as the country’s eighth prime minister.

He said when the time comes for him to be appointed to the post, he would ensure the country continues to progress and be respected by the world community.

“I will not betray the country when I’m appointed to the post. Now, let’s give (Prime Minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad the chance to rectify the situation in the country.

“The Malay race and Islam will continue to be upheld and I, myself, will ensure that corruption will not occur,” he said in his speech at the “Bicara Perdana” programme at Kampung Padang Siam here last night.

Also present were Kelantan PKR chairman Datuk Seri Suparadi Md Noor and State Pakatan Harapan chairman Senator Datuk Husam Musa.

On PAS’ cooperation with Umno, Anwar said he believed the two parties had certain agenda for doing so.

“It is not that I want to make an enemy of PAS, but I think the people and PAS supporters should know what happened in the party,” he added. — Bernama