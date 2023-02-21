I love Bella more than any other child: Siti Bainun

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali (pix) told the Sessions Court here today that there was no need for her to abuse the Down Syndrome teenage girl known as Bella as she loved the teen more than any other child in her care.

Siti Bainun, 31, who has had Bella since July 2020, also claimed that the teen was a funny and sweet girl who loved to sing to herself in front of a mirror, all of which made her enjoy teasing the teen.

Throughout the time Bella was in her care, Siti Bainun said that she had never received any money, collected donations or secured assistance to support and manage the girl.

“I sold bread, cakes, pasta and took catering orders to support seven of my children, including Bella. For catering, I would do the cooking myself at my mother’s home and not ask my children to help me unless if I cook in the condominium. They themselves wanted to help me without being forced,” she said when reading her witness statement at her defence proceedings against charges of neglecting and abusing Bella in front of Judge Izralizam Sanusi.

She said the children under her care and those living in Rumah Bonda were taught to be independent, disciplined and loving towards each other, even though many of them were from less fortunate backgrounds.

“Bella, I allowed her to sweep the floor and learn to wipe dishes because she doesn’t know how to wash dishes well. So I or her sisters would wash her plates. I teach her how to manage herself. We don’t stop her from being independent, but she is also a special child who needs attention.

“In my mind, if I’m gone one day, these children will know their responsibilities and will be able to take care of themselves. But I don’t force and order her (Bella) to do work like others, as I’m aware of what she’s able to do,” she testified.

Siti Bainun said that she set up Rumah Bonda with her father’s inheritance and planned to move to the condominium in Wangsa Maju to offer a better and more comfortable place for Bella.

About Bella being tied, she said the teen liked to wander at night to look for snacks to eat and had drank a whole carton of milk previously, causing her to suffer from diarrhoea, something the fifth prosecution witness Yasmin Nahar Mahmood had admitted knowing about.

“Yasmin has a cloth she attached to Bella’s leg to hers, so if Bella got up to wander, Yasmin could wake up and tell her to go back to sleep.

“That’s why when asked who tied her, Bella said Shomin. Yasmin herself admitted in her statement that she was Shomin. but the tie was not strong at all and was only for Bella’s own safety. The proof is that Bella does not have any injuries or swelling due to being tied, unlike what the prosecution witnesses claimed,” she added.

Siti Bainun is charged with neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old girl and causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries at a condominium in Wangsa Maju from February to June 2021.

The charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 that carries a sentence of 20 years’ jail or a fine of RM50,000 or both if convicted.

The trial continues tomorrow. - Bernama