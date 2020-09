KOTA KINABALU: “I’m going back to Sungai Manila.”

Those are the words shared by former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) in his latest posting on Facebook today.

While it appeared to provide a hint of the seat Musa would contest in the upcoming Sabah State Election, the posting also raised some questions on why wouldn’t he defend his Sungai Sibuga seat.

The mystery is expected to be solved when Barisan Nasional (BN) and Bersatu announced their candidates tomorrow.

Musa, however, did not respond to the questions posted by netizens on his Facebook page and Bernama’s attempt to contact him was to no avail.

Sungai Manila state constituency, which is located adjacent to Sungai Sibuga in the Libaran parliamentary constituency, is one of the 13 new state constituencies which made up the total of 73 seats to be contested in the Sabah State Election.

The Election Commission has set Sept 12 for nomination and Sept 26 for polling.-Bernama