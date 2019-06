KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has rubbished allegations that his faction was behind the dissemination of a series of gay sex video clips implicating party number two Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He described the current ordeal as “the biggest test Pakatan Harapan has faced since coming to federal power”, and urged all party members as well as the public to cease from commenting further on the issue, so as not to add fuel to fire.

Rafizi said it was best that the matter be left to the authorities and the party to investigate.

“Claims that (PKR president) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and my camp we behind the sex videos are just malicious accusations that has no place today.

“I advise everyone to wait for the outcome of investigations, both from the police and the party. Any comments or opinions at the moment are mere speculation, and it will only make matters worse,“ he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya open house, here, today.

Last week, several clips were disseminated through WhatsApp claiming Mohamed Azmin was the individual in the video. Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz later confessed to being one of the men shown in the clips and that the other was indeed Mohamed Azmin.

Rafizi and Mohamed Azmin have been embroiled in what can be described as a turbulent relationship, with the two camps coming to a head during the party’s election last year, leading several quarters to believe the former could have been involved in the recently-released video clips.

However, Rafizi maintained that the party was not in crisis, and is “in a very stable condition”.

He said sex scandals like the one involving Mohamed Azmin was common and part and parcel of the political scene in any country and that matters like these would only be best resolved through proper investigations.

“In my opinion, if the authorities are allowed to conduct their probe independently without any interference, it will only increase the trust that the rakyat has on PH, as they will know that the government is impartial,“ he said.

Rafizi urged PKR to act fairly in the matter and take all Mohamed Azmin’s comments and statements seriously, as part of its own internal probe.

“I’m sure that the matter raised by Mohamed Azmin will be discussed by the party. And if need be, explained, I’m sure the party will explain. But to be fair to Azmin, I’m sure they will,“ he said.

Mohamed Azmin had earlier today urged PKR disciplinary board to find out how those who circulated the sex videos had gained access to phone numbers of party leaders and office bearers.