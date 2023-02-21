I’m not sick, just overwhelmed by emotion, says Fathul Huzir

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerik Member of Parliament Fathul Huzir Ayob (pix) clarified that he was not sick but was overcome by emotions and shed tears when talking about the hardship of the people in his parliamentary constituency while debating in the Dewan Rakyat, yesterday.

Recapping the situation, he said he could not continue his debate because he was overwhelmed by emotions when thinking about the people of Gerik who are suffering in poverty and are left behind while the area was rich in natural resources.

“The poor people whom I met came to mind. They are really destitute and having a tough life. I am not sick at all. Even the doctor said I am healthy, young and can still drink teh tarik,“ he joked at a media conference at the Parliament lobby today.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat session was a little ‘restless’ when Fathul looked uncomfortable as his speech stuttered when discussing the Motion of thanks on the Royal Address.

It led Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor to ask the MP from Perikatan Nasional (PN) several times whether he could continue the debate before ordering him to rest and get medical assistance.

Fathul added that yesterday he had actually wanted to put forward the rights of people in rural areas who have natural resources and contribute to the country’s income like Gerik be protected and restored.

He who likened the people of Gerik to ‘living in a world of plenty yet dying of hunger’ suggested that the Ministry of Finance set up a corporation and foundation to look into the development of projects in Hulu Perak by involving the local community.

Such a corporation and foundation could ensure that the people in Hulu Perak can reap their rewards and claim their rights to the various natural resources such as gold, tin, logging and rare earth elements, he said.

“Imagine seeing logging trucks everyday only to have development neglected. We contribute to the country’s income, so it is not wrong for the government to focus on districts like ours,“ he said.

Fathul also called for the international gateway in Pengkalan Hulu, Perak to be upgraded to develop the local economy and tourism industry. - Bernama