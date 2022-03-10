‘I’m only suspended, not gantung sampai mati’ - Tajuddin

PETALING JAYA: Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has brushed off his six-year suspension from Umno, Malaysiakini reports.

The veteran politician quipped that he was still an Umno member, and that the suspension was not a death sentence.

“I am still Umno, no problem. I’m only digantung (suspension). Not being hanged to death (gantung sampai mati), what’s the problem?

“If you want to gantung (hang someone), gantung until they are dead. If they don’t die they might come back to life,“ he reportedly said in jest during the Dewan Rakyat session today.

Tajuddin was reportedly suspended from Umno after the supreme council met on Friday night.

He was removed from the Umno supreme council in June for calling party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a “liability” and demanding the latter’s resignation from the top post.