I never claimed to have majority to come back as PM: Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has disputed claims that he approached key political leaders to have their majority support to return as the prime minister, Malaysiakini reports.

The Bersatu president said this in refuting Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s claim that he met with Muhyiddin two months ago and was told by the Pagoh MP that he had the support of 119 parliamentarians.

The former prime minister confirmed he met with non-Barisan Nasional party leaders but said it was to discuss an arrangement for direct fights against BN in the 15th general election (GE15).

“The matter was discussed informally when a number of opposition politicians met me after the Johor polls.

“Many believe that the best way to face GE15 is to work on a formula to ensure one-on-one fights against BN,“ he reportedly said.

Muhyiddin also pointed out that Bersatu’s door will be open to any non-BN party to formulate the best arrangement for GE15.