I only knew of party membership decision through social media: Tengku Zainul

PEKAN: Former Pekan Bersatu deputy division chief, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, whose party membership ceased following his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the Chini state by-election, said he only got to know of the party’s decision through social media.

Claiming that he has yet to receive any official letter on the matter from the party headquarters, Tengku Zainul Hisham said he only sighted a copy of the letter dated June 22 once it went viral on social media.

“I had anticipated this before making my decision to contest as an Independent. (So), I am not surprised at all with the decision to ‘relieve’ me of my membership.

“It is possible though that the letter may have arrived at my home in Pekan,” he told reporters during his walkabout with the Orang Asli community in Kampung Gantung Geriang near here today.

The letter informing Tengku Zainul Hisham, 64, that his Bersatu membership had ceased automatically was signed by party Organising Secretary Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya yesterday.

Prior to this, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the party will not contest the by-election and instead will mobilise the party’s full machinery in support of the candidate contesting for Barisan Nasional (BN), its partner in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Under clause 10.2.4 of Bersatu’s constitution, the membership of any party member who contests in an election without the party’s permission, or as an Independent candidate, or for any other party, or as a proposer/seconder in the nomination papers of an Independent candidate or one that is not party-friendly, ceases automatically.

The by-election on July 4 will see a three-cornered contest among Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, Tengku Zainul Hisham and another independent candidate, social activist Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49. - Bernama