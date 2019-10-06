I pick PKR for its multi-racial politics: Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Seri Salleh Syed Keruak (pix) today said that he picked Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) because it practised multi-racial politics, which was in line with his political stand and the political environment in Sabah.

He said in the political cauldron based on race and extremism which could threaten unity and national stability, he believed PKR was on the correct track to save the country from the disaster of extremism.

‘’As I have explained, a large number the Sabah Umno leadership and myself made the decision to leave Umno in December 2018 to focus on the future of Sabah.

“I want to help PKR in bringing progressive, multi-racial politics which prioritise stability and moderation especially in Sabah,’’ he said in a statement today.

He also confirmed that he had applied online to become a member of PKR and left it to the leaders of the party to consider his application.

Salleh said since joining politics until today, he remained moderate, progressive and upheld stability, believing the move he took was the correct one.

‘’I believe I can contribute towards stability and peace in Sabah especially and Malaysia in general through my involvement in PKR,’’ he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that PKR communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil confirmed having received a membership application from Datuk Seri Salleh Keruak via online. - Bernama