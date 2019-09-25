I signed Petrosaudi joint venture on Najib’s instructions: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s 1MDB trial told the High Court here today that he signed a joint venture (JV) agreement between PetroSaudi Holdings (Cayman) Ltd and 1MDB PetroSaudi Ltd in 2009 on the former prime minister’s instructions.

Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi (pix), 49, said he was not involved in preparing the agreement.

He said the agreement was prepared by 1MDB’s solicitors Wong & Partners, fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low and former 1MDB executive director Casey Tang.

“I relied on them to scrutinise and deliberate on the details of the agreement. I had no misgivings at all about PetroSaudi Holdings (Cayman) Ltd even though it was not stated as ‘PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI)’.

“I also trusted the agreement as it was prepared by a 1MDB official who was an expert, with help from established lawyers. PSI through its lawyers, White & Case and representative Patrick Mahony was also present in the negotiations and fine-tuning of the details in the agreement,“ he said.

The ninth prosecution witness was testifying in the direct examination by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram on the 13th day of the trial.

Najib is facing four counts of abusing his position to corruptly obtain RM2.3 billion from 1MDB and 21 money laundering charges involving the same funds.

Referring to the JV document dated Sept 28, 2009, Shahrol Azral said it was stated in the agreement that PSI had given an advance of US$700 million to JVCo (a 1MDB-PSI joint venture company) in the form of assets, which meant that the latter had a debt with PSI.

“Because of that, when the agreement was inked, PSI had immediately asked for payment to be made. It gave the reason that when 1MDB directors become JVCo board members, there would be no guarantee that the amount would be paid promptly. The agreement also said PetroSaudi Cayman was a unit of PSI.”

Shahrol Azral added that there was no discussion on the US$700 million loan in the early stage of the preparation of the agreement, during which PSI was represented by White & Case, and 1MDB, by Wong & Partners in London in early September 2009.

“We only discussed about the joint venture structure and jurisdiction for this JV Agreement. After the meeting, the JVA draft was handled by Casey Tang and a lawyer, Brian Chia from Wong & Partners.

“The emails between them were copied to me but I never checked them as I had left full responsibility to Casey Tang,“ he said.

The witness said he also did not have time to study the contents of the JV Agreement as the Prime Minister’s Office and Saudi Arabia wanted it to be signed by or on Sept 28, 2009.

“Subsequently on Sept 30, 2009, that is, on the day the money was transferred to JVCo, I received an email from PSI’s lawyers, White & Case that instructions must be given to transfer the money to two different accounts,” he said.

Shahrol Azral said one transfer of US$300 million was to be made to JVCo. at J.P. Morgan and the other, of US$700 million to the account of RBS Coutts.

A Letter of Demand from PSI Limited to JVCo relating to a Loan Agreement dated Sept 25, 2009 between Petrosaudi Holdings (Cayman) Limited and 1MDB Petrosaudi Limited and draft of a letter on amendments to be made to the JVA to reflect the US$700 million loan were also attached,” he said.

Shahrol Azral said Jho Low’s explanation on the loan and payment was that the US$700 million loan by PSI to JVCo and assets were worth more than US$1.5 billion and this created a situation of indebtedness for JVCo to PSI.

“PSI was concerned that 1MDB would dilly-dally on the repayment and wanted the US$700 million to be paid directly to their account. I accepted the explanation as I believed that PSI was a company of the Saudi Arabian government and would not deceive a company of the Malaysian Government,” he said.

Asked by Sri Ram on the last time he communicated with Casey, the witness said it was at the end of 2017 or early 2018 in Beijing.

He said Casey had not gone to 1MDB’s office since 2011 after expiry of his contract which was not renewed.

The trial before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. - Bernama