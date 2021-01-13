I-Stone confirms 11 employees from subsidiaries test positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12: Eleven employees of i-Stone Group Bhd’s subsidiary companies have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, i-Stone said four local engineers from i-Stone Systems Sdn Bhd, four foreign employees from i-Stone Engineering Sdn Bhd (IEN), and three foreign employees from P.A. Metal Technics Sdn Bhd (PAMT) are receiving treatment at a hospital and placed under quarantine.

“IEN and PAMT have imposed a halt in production activities as precautionary and preventive measures,” it said, adding that close contacts of the positive cases have been identified for swab tests.

The company, which is focused on the manufacturing automation business segment, said the management has immediately carried out disinfection and sanitisation works at all facilities to protect the health and safety of the workforce and its community.

“We will continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures set by the Ministry of Health to contain COVID-19,” it added.- Bernama