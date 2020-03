PETALING JAYA: Bukit Batu Adun Jimmy Puah (pix) explained yesterday that an article written by the Johor Press which accuses him of going against the orders of Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, is false.

The Johor state representative, however, took the opportunity to say that current Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad must prove to the Johor populace that he has the majority in the Johor State Legislative Assembly.