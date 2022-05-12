I was appointed by 1MDB BOD, not Jho Low: Ex 1MDB company secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: A former company secretary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) today told the High Court here that his appointment in 1MDB was made upon the approval of the board of directors (BOD) and not by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

Lim Poh Seng, 51, said his appointment was not made by any individual person but collectively by the BOD.

The 18th prosecution witness, however, admitted that he knew Jho Low even before joining the sovereign wealth fund.

“Jho Low had approached me to render some corporate services work to some companies he recommended. However, I can’t recall which year it happened. I can’t recall what were the companies that he recommended,” said the witness.

He said this during cross-examination by Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed at the trial of the former prime minister over charges of embezzling 1MDB funds worth RM2.3 billion.

Wan Aizuddin: But you can recall that Jho Low had approached you and he recommended you to provide some services to some companies?

Lim: Yes.

Wan Aizuddin: Was this engagement by Jho Low before or after your services with Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA)?

Lim: It will be before the TIA (TIA was later renamed as 1MDB).

Earlier, when reading out his witness statement, Lim said that he attended several meetings of the TIA Steering Coordination Committee (TIASCC) as a meeting minute recorder upon the request of Jho Low.

“Jho Low organised and conducted those meetings of TIASCC that I attended,” he said.

Wan Aizuddin then asked the witness whether Jho Low was the one who offered him to be the company secretary after the TIASCC meetings, to which Lim said: “No.”

Najib, 68, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Tuesday. — Bernama