KUCHING: Newly elected president of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Voon Lee Shan has clarified that he was dismissed from Sarawak DAP on the eve of nomination day for the 2011 state election.

Responding to a statement by Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen yesterday demanding that he explain his stand in the party, the former Batu Lintang assemblyman said the dismissal was despite five out of seven branches in Kuching wanting him to defend the state seat.

Chong said Voon had also not tendered his resignation while the Batu Lintang branch led by him had been dormant for the last three years.

“They (DAP) dismissed me on the eve of nomination day. This was in Kuching DAP Headquarters when my Batu Lintang seat was swapped with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Padungan seat, killing two birds with one stone,“ he said in the latest posting on his Facebook account.

Voon stood under the ticket of DAP in the 2006 state election but was dropped by the party in the subsequent state election in 2011 when DAP and PKR swapped seats – Batu Lintang for Padungan.

In the Facebook post, Voon, who was unanimously elected as PBK president in Sibu on Saturday, said over the years he tried to find the answers as why he was sacked without any warning.

PBK, a Sarawak-based political party approved by the Registrar of Societies on Aug 28, 2013, is expected to contest all the 82 seats in the coming state election due in 2021. - Bernama