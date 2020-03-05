I was forced to quit state executive post: Afif

SEBERANG JAYA: The assemblyman here, Dr Afif Bahardin (pix), said he was pressured into resigning as state executive councillor but he did not reveal who compelled him to do so.

Afif said he informed Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow that he was a “gentleman” in a 15-minute meeting before a state exco weekly meeting in Komtar.

Chow brought up the resignation at the meeting and said nine state exco members endorsed it after a brief discussion.

Afif, 34, had served as an exco member since 2013 after he was brought in as part of the party’s efforts to reach out to youths.

Later at his house, Afif told a press conference that he would remain as an ordinary PKR member as he awaits the decision on a disciplinary complaint lodged against him for allegedly going against party interests.

Afif said he had received many offers from various parties when asked if he would join other political entities.

He said he considered PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the party’s former deputy chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as his political mentors.

Afif will continue to serve as the Seberang Jaya assemblyman.

Earlier, Chow said Afif submitted a resignation letter as an exco member after meeting him at 8.15am.

“Afif thanked me, exco members and the Penang people for the trust given to him during his tenure,” Chow said.

State PKR liaison committee chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, in a text message, expressed the party’s gratitude to Afif for his services.

PKR’s Penanti assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin has emerged as a possible replacement for Afif while Penang Parti Amanah Nasional has issued a statement seeking the post be given to it.

It has named Permatang Pasir assemblyman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil to replace Afif in the state government.

Afif revealed that he attended the Sheraton political dinner on Feb 23.

He said he was there as a state liaison officer with the Pakatan Harapan federal government, and his presence there was known to Chow and PKR.

“I was there to monitor the situation and after that, I reported about the matter to the chief minister,” Afif told a press conference at his house in Taman Pauh.

“I did that because what happened in Sheraton would have an impact on Penang. I have always been around during important events like that. Since PH took over, I have always acted as a liaison (officer) between the state and federal governments.”