I was nervous when signing Act 342, says Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA: Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) today revealed that he was really nervous when he had to sign the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) in March 2020 in order to implement the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Never in history has a minister signed Act 342. I was extremely nervous when I had to sign Act 342 in order to implement the nationwide lockdown. Everyone was ordered to stay at home starting March 18, 2020,“ he said.

Dr Adham, who was the then Health Minister, said this in his speech at the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) sharing session here, today.

When Act 342 came into force, he said every rule was fully utilised for the purpose of prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic despite receiving great criticism from various sections of society.

