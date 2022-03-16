I will continue Hasni’s vision and mission, says Onn Hafiz

SIMPANG RENGGAM: Newly appointed Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi will work together and continue the mission, vision and manifesto of his predecessor Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Sharing his conversation with Hasni before the swearing-in ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene yesterday, Onn Hafiz, 43, said Hasni also pledged to assist and support his leadership.

“I have never seen such a big-hearted leader like Datuk Hasni. He (Hasni) told me, Onn, do not worry, lead Johor well, I will assist and support.

“I appreciate that very much. Insya-Allah I will continue to seek his counsel and views so that the experienced can combine with the young,” he said in a mellow tone at the ‘Sembang Santai bersama Menteri Besar’ programme here today.

Over 300 locals were present to welcome Onn Hafiz at the event, in which he delivered his maiden speech as the 19th Menteri Besar of Johor.

Onn Hafiz officially began his duties at the Dato ’Jaafar Muhammad Building, Kota Iskandar in Johor Bahru today.

The Machap assemblyman took his oath of office before Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Balai Mengadap (Audience Hall) at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Bahru, yesterday.

In the state polls on Saturday, Onn Hafiz, 43, defeated Azlisham Azahar of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) candidate R. Sangaran and Datuk Dr Sharuddin Md Salleh (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) with a 6,543-vote majority.

Barisan Nasional won the Johor election with more than a two-thirds majority, taking 40 out of the 56 seats contested. - Bernama