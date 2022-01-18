I will continue my responsibilities as MACC Chief - Azam

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Azam Baki will continue his responsibilities as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief following the outcome of the Securities Commission’s (SC) inquiry which has not found him committing any offence in relation to a trading account.

In a statement today, Azam said he was thankful for the SC’s decision.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), I am thankful for the decision of the SC which has found that I have not committed any offence. I have been informed by the SC that the inquiry into the matter has been concluded. As such, it has closed the inquiry file accordingly.

“With that, I will continue my responsibilities as the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission (MACC) to fight corruption in the country without fear or favour,“ he said.

Earlier, SC in a statement said it had concluded that its enquiry in relation to Azam’s trading account and based on the evidence gathered, it was not able to conclusively establish that a breach under Section 25(4) SICDA had occurred.

As a capital market regulator, SC said that its regulatory remit was set out under the Securities Commission Malaysia Act 1993, Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, and Securities Industry Central Depositories Act 1991. - Bernama