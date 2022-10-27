I will not run away even if a typhoon hits my constituency: Ahmad Faizal

PUTRAJAYA: “I will not run away to anywhere, I will still be contesting there (Tambun) even if a typhoon hits (the area),” said the incumbent Member of Parliament for Tambun, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Bersatu deputy president was making his firm stand in facing Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for the coveted seat in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Ahmad Faizal said if PH had named Anwar, who is also PKR president, as candidate for the post of prime minister, he would be focusing on himself as being a local-born and would be of service to the local people.

“We practise democracy... if there are Malaysians eligible as candidates to contest against me, I will have to face it.

“What’s important is not because it’s Anwar Ibrahim or Peja (Ahmad Faizal). The most important thing is (serving) the people,” he told reporters at the closing of the Global Young Executives Forum 2022 (FEMG22), here, today.

In GE14, Ahmad Faizal contested on a PH ticket but using the PKR logo and he won in the three-cornered fight against the Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS candidates. He garnered 38,661 votes with a majority of 5,320.

Asked on PH fielding Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz as a candidate in Perak, Ahmad Faizal hoped that all parties would be campaigning in a courteous manner to ensure political stability in the country.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said although PH would be fielding some candidates who were not from the state, he was happy that democracy was still prevailing in this country.

Earlier, the Youth and Sports Minister in his speech at the closing of FEMG22 expressed hope that Malaysian youths aged 18 and above would exercise their rights by voting in GE15.

“This is the time for them to choose leaders who could steer the country’s administration to greater heights. I believe our youths are mature enough to undertake this responsibility in the interest of the people and in creating a brighter future for the country.

“Choose leaders who really understand the people’s needs and who always place the interest of the country at the top,” he said.

The FEMG22, targeting youths in the public sector inside and outside the country, served as a two-way platform between the national and young leaders in voicing out views in shaping the country’s future. - Bernama