I will not withdraw my report, says Syed Saddiq

SEMENYIH: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he would not withdraw his police report over an alleged assault by the Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters on Feb 16.

“No (to withdraw the police report), we have to be brave enough for stating the truth ... police have pictures, videos and witnesses’ statements, so I will let them (police) decide,” he told a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) youth election machinery, here yesterday.

Umno Youth exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, 36, who was remanded for three days from Monday to assist with the investigations related to the incident, was released on police bail yesterday.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah was reported to have said that the investigation papers would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor in the near future for further instructions.

Syed Saddiq claimed that he was attacked by a group of opposition supporters as he walked to the car after the nomination process for the Semenyih state by-election at the Dewan Seri Cempaka of the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ) on Saturday. — Bernama