PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin takes a moral stand in announcing his resignation as prime minister today

Saying that he will not work with kleptocrats, interfere in judicial matters or violate the constitution just to stay in power, Muhyddin announced his resignation in an emotionally charged speech that was televised live at 3pm.

“I could have taken the easy way out by sacrificing my principles to stay as prime minister,” he said.

“I chose otherwise. I will never cooperate with the kleptocrats, who are waiting to be freed by the courts and shown contempt for the Federal Constitution to be in power,“ he said.

“Six years ago I was sacked as the deputy prime minister just because I defended my principles by refusing to compromise over the 1MDB scandal.

“I fought, I sacrificed and in the end, God helped me in my struggle. I was entrusted to lead the country as prime minister.

“However, today it is fated that this will be my last day as prime minister and I accept the will of God.”

Muhyiddin will serve as the caretaker prime minister until a successor is appointed, said the Istana Negara.

He expressed hope that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be blessed with wisdom in choosing a new prime minister in accordance with the Federal Constitution.