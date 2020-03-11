I will take a salary cut, says Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he is willing to take a salary cut in an attempt to save government spending.

In a press conference today, the premier said he would be the first to take up this challenge in the newly-formed Cabinet, after criticisms that the bloated lineup would eat up into the government’s coffers.

“I will take that challenge, for my salary to be cut by five to ten per cent. I can do it first. I think we (Cabinet members) can all do that,” he said after chairing his first Cabinet meeting under the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“I hope to save a few million ringgit (from this salary cut),” he added.

Muhyiddin however urged all quarters to to pre-empt the matter as it has yet to be discussed in the Cabinet.

The newly-minted PN government currently has a total of 69 ministers and deputy ministers, considerably larger than the previous Pakatan Harapan’s combined total of just 50.

This is after Muhyiddin introduced new portfolios, broke up some of the ministries, and appointed two deputy ministers for some of the ministries.

The much larger Cabinet has led many quarters to criticise Muhyiddin, claiming the move would only cost more money to the government.

Muhyiddin, however, defended his decision, saying it was necessary having taken all things into account.

Citing the setting up of the National Unity Ministry as an example, Muhyiddin said the portfolio was particularly important in the context of Malaysia in the country’s bid to ensure national harmony.

“If there is a cost to do that, then we need to do that,” he said, adding that any additional funding required would be considered by the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.