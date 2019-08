PETALING JAYA: DAP will lose the Iskandar Puteri parliamentary seat and would see a 30% to 40% reduction of the votes in the country if the election is held now, said its adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix).

“This is the extent of the misperception and misunderstanding about the DAP in the Pakatan Harapan government which our long-standing supporters have about us,” he said.

The party was under fire over plans to introduce khat in vernacular schools in the Year Four syllabus, with Chinese and Tamil education groups coming out against it, and irate parents having personally confronted several DAP politicians over the issue.

Kit Siang, however, reiterated that his party will never betray the people in their principles and hopes, as well as the objective of a New Malaysia that has unity, freedom, justice, excellence and integrity.

He said the party needs time for the supporters and the people to realise that the party has not betrayed them and that they have not given up on their hopes and objective for a new Malaysia.

“If the DAP had in fact betrayed the people and the hopes and objective of a new Malaysia of unity, freedom, justice, excellence and integrity, then there is no way that DAP can recover or recapture the support of the voters with the passage of time. In fact, the outcome can only be worse,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Lim also said political conspirators have trapped Malaysia in an extraordinary situation where Malays, Chinese, Indian, Kadazans and Ibans felt like they are threatened.

“I never thought I would achieve a status unheard of for any Malaysian – feared and condemned by some Malays for being a Chinese threat to Malay rights and ethnicity, as well as feared and condemned by some Chinese for betraying Chinese rights, language and culture,” he said.

However, he believes that by steering in the right direction, Malaysia can emerge as a top world-class nation in various fields of human endeavour.

“A good start could be made with a wide-ranging review of the New Malaysia objective of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto in the 14th General Election,”

“But we must come out of our ethnic shells, interact and appreciate the virtues and best values of each other’s ethnicity and not fall victim to evil conspirators who only want to engender and incite suspicion, distrust, fear and hatred, pitting race against race and religion against religion,” he said.

He added that Malaysia must not only shake off the international infamy of a global kleptocracy, they also must graduate to become a world top-class nation, starting with educational and institutional reforms to ensure that the New Economic Policy is implemented on a needs-basis rather than race-basis.