PETALING JAYA: Former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas (pix) has said he would never have approved the agreement that led to Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz being discharged from five money-laundering charges.

Calling it a “sweetheart deal”, Thomas said the court could impose a penalty up to five times the amount involved if Riza was convicted of money-laundering charges of over US$248 million (RM1.07 billion) of funds linked to the 1MDB scandal.

It would have sought US$1.2 billion from Riza, he said in a second statement yesterday to refute claims by Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

“Upon conviction, the prosecution would have invited the trial judge to impose a sentence to commensurate with the severity of the offences, the maximum being 15 years’ jail for each charge,” he said in a statement.

On Sunday, Idrus said he had been advised that the lead prosecutor in Riza’s case, Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, after consulting with then Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya, had suggested for MACC to accept the proposal by Riza’s lawyers.

Idrus also claimed that he had been advised that Thomas had agreed to the suggestion in principle.

“Idrus made a reference to a minute I made on Nov 19, 2019, to Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram in a letter dated Nov 18, 2019, from Riza’s solicitors,” Thomas said.

“That indeed was my style. After having read that letter, I wrote a couple of words or sentences to him. I have no access to the original letter with my handwriting. Because of this handicap, I cannot comment on it.

“But what is clear is that I did not make any decision in relation to Riza’s representation up to the date of my resignation on Feb 28.

“A decision of this importance involving billions of ringgit and significant public interest would be made by me in writing. I did not, and none exists.”

Thomas said Riza is not offering to pay any money or monies from any source other than that from the US Department of Justice’s seized assets.

He said the US$108 million, which would in any event be returned to Malaysia, has seen Riza unnecessarily getting credit for returning monies that were not his.

Thomas said as a public prosecutor, he had personally decided to prosecute some 25 cases but never has he come across a request by any accused to settle on such poor terms.

He would have also betrayed the trust of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Pakatan Harapan government if he had agreed to such a deal, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took a stand and said in a statement that he refuted any involvement in releasing Riza of the said charges. Instead, he said that it is for the Attorney-General’s Chambers and judicial committee to decide on crime and high-profile cases such as this.

