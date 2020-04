KUALA LUMPUR: A group of health workers in collaboration with local architects and engineers, have produced a cubicle that can help reduce Covid-19 infection among health workers while screening patients.

The collaborative project named ‘I3s Cubicle Project’ was undertaken by medical practitioners from the Medical Mythbusters Malaysia and Awfa Clinic, Kotasas, architects and biomedical engineers from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and community Facebook ‘Ini Sains Beb’ that brings together individuals from a wide range of science-based expertise.

Head of the I3S Cubicle Project, Dr Ahmed Kamarulzaman said when using the cubicle, the risk of Covid-19 infection could be reduced as the cubicle does not require contact between health workers and those being screened.

He said I3S meant Isolation, Examination, Sampling and the main feature of the cubicle was its air circulation system.

“There are two areas inside the cubicle, namely, the space for the health worker and one for the patient, both of which do not share recycled air. This will prevent air pollution from the patient’s room going into the staff’s room,” he told Bernama.

According to Dr Ahmed, health workers also do not have to face patients directly due to the existence of a barrier between the staff and patient as well as using special gloves during the screening process.

“It also gives the healthcare staff more comfort in handling samples of patients which needs to be wrapped in a certain way, placed in a particular place and taken in a specific manner to prevent the sample from being damaged,” he said.

Dr Ahmed said they had started the project since March 27 when the Covid-19 pandemic was on the rise and needed urgent solutions, especially in addressing security issues and risks facing frontline personnel.

“The use of these cubicle will reduce the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and will help prevent increased risk of infection to health workers,“ Dr Ahmed said, adding that the cost of developing a prototype could reach RM15,000.

Meanwhile, Dr Ahmed said the first I3S Cubicle prototype was used at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan, Pahang, starting today and will be evaluated by officials from the National Institutes of Health.

In addition, they will also work with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation through NanoMalaysia Berhad to increase I3S cubicle production. - Bernama