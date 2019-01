VIENNA: The International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) today launched the Dr Mahathir Mohamad Fund to help anti-graft officers who face risks in the line of duty.

The announcement was made by IAACA president Dr Ali Fetais Al-Marri during his opening address at the 10th IAACA Annual Conference and General Meeting at the Vienna International Centre here.

Al- Marri, who is also Qatar Attorney General, said the fund carried the name of the Malaysian Prime Minister in recognition of Mahathir’s efforts in fighting graft.

Al-Marri said Qatar had agreed to start up the fund with 1 million Qatar Riyal (RM1.14 million).

The conference closes on Thursday (Jan 24). — Bernama