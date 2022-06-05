IADA Kemasin Semerak needs RM10m to repair tidal gates

BACHOK: The Kemasin Semerak Integrated Agriculture Development Area (IADA) needs RM10 million to repair seven of the 10 tidal control gates that have been damaged at Gong Kulim in Pasir Puteh near here.

Its director, Rohani Jusof said the control gate serves to drain excess water from land to sea, supply water to agricultural areas as well as act to control the inflow of seawater.

Rohani said previously the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) had approved an allocation of RM800,000 to repair three damaged water control gates, which are currently being implemented.

“IADA Kemasin Semerak needs RM10 million to repair the seven water control gates to reduce the threat of floods and supply water to agricultural areas in the Pasir Puteh district.

“Currently, only three gates are functioning, seven more are damaged and cannot be closed to prevent the entry of sea water infiltrating the land area in the event of a high tide,“ she said after a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme and campaign to improve padi yield at IADA Kemasin Semerak here today.

Meanwhile, Rohani said IADA aimed to increase padi yield from 3.5 tonnes to five tonnes per hectare by 2025 through a campaign to use liquid lime fertiliser.

“The campaign involves 1,200 farmers who work on 6,200 hectares of padi fields in Pasir Puteh and Bachok districts. They are also given several incentives including agricultural inputs and land leveling assistance,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Mustafa, 61, who represents 40 padi farmers in Kampung Alor Ganu, said they would use the allocation of RM37,000 given by the government as best possible, adding that the amount would be distributed for the purchase of agricultural inputs, especially liquid lime fertiliser to neutralise ‘chelated sour water. - Bernama