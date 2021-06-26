IAM targets 5,000 aid recipients through Covid-19 ‘Jejak Prihatin’ Programme

KUALA KRAI: Islamic Aid Malaysia (IAM) aims to provide assistance to 5,000 recipients affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 through the Covid-19 ‘Jejak Prihatin’ Programme nationwide.

IAM president Zawahir Abdullah said the programme was a corporate zakat responsibility (CZR) with Etika Takaful, involving an allocation of RM500,000.

“Through this allocation, we will assist less well-to-do people such as rubber tappers, farmers, petty traders who cannot conduct their businesses and also those who are daily paid and on contract basis,” he told reporters after attending a Covid-19 ‘Jejak Prihatin’ Programme in Kampung Slow Pak Long, near here, today.

Also present was Dabong State Assemblyman Ku Mohd Zaki Ku Hussin.

On the Covid-19 ‘Jejak Prihatin’ Programme, Zawahir said Kelantan was the second state after Perak to provide various types of aid to affected residents, especially in the interior.

“After this, we will also go to Kedah, Pahang, Terengganu, Selangor, Labuan, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak for a similar mission,” he said.

Zawahir also said that since the MCO in March last year, IAM had allocated over RM1 million to help groups impacted by the implementation of the order.

Earlier, he distributed 20 sets of water filters to mosques and surau in Kampung Slow Pak Long so as to enable residents to obtain clean water supply.

The contributions were distributed via a drive-through concept, in complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread Covid-19. — Bernama