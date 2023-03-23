Ibnu Sina mosque in Titiwangsa destroyed by fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in and around Tasik Titiwangsa could not congregate their terawih prayers today when fire, which started at about 7pm, destroyed almost 90 percent of the Ibnu Sina Mosque in Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, on the eve of the fasting month, here yesterday.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre when contacted said the centre had received an emergency call at at 7.10pm before a team from the Fire and Rescue station was deployed at 7.17pm.

“Three fire engines from Setapak, BBP Jalan Tun Razak and BBP Hang Tuah with 21 fire fighters were deployed to the scene immediately after receiving the emergency call.

“The fire destroyed 90 percent of the mosque, including the prayer hall in the mosque,” he said.

The spokesman said the fire was brought under control at 7.27pm and fully doused by 9.36pm.

During the fire there were nobody in the mosque while investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the fire and damages involved.