PETALING JAYA: After a seven month wait, the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has finally approved Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

Its pro-tem president Datuk Ibrahim Ali (pix) said they had received the approval on Tuesday.

He said the party had filed a case against the RoS that was supposed to be heard yesterday but since their registration was approved they withdrew the case.

“What surprised us was that the RoS had approved our acronym Putra and our logo, the headgear of a Malay warrior.

“The party will be holding its first meeting on May 22 to appoint its top leadership,“ Ibrahim said.

He said under the first phase the party will concentrate on recruitment where the criteria will be very strict and those involved in any kind of wrong doing will not be accepted.

He said they will also be setting up divisions and branches nationwide based on the parliamentary map.

“We estimated we will be able to recruit about 50 members per polling centre,“ said Ibrahim.

He added that the party constitution is 95% based on Umno’s 1946 constitution.

He said Putra will fight to protect Malay rights and religion as other parties.

“After 10 years of setting up Perkasa and running it, I decided it is time I became a leader.

“Hence we decided the need for such a party as Putra because other parties had failed the Malay community,“ Ibrahim said.

He said he was 68-years-old and he may have another few good years left in him to helm the party. But, he said, it was up to the members to decide who will lead the party.