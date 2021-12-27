Ibrahim Durum sworn in as Malacca assembly speaker

MALACCA: Former state executive council member Datuk Ibrahim Durum was sworn in today as the Malacca State Legislative Assembly speaker.

The motion to appoint Ibrahim was proposed by Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and seconded by State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Development Committee chairman VP Shanmugam at the First (special) Meeting of the First Term of the 15th Malacca State Assembly.

The motion received votes of support from 15 assemblymen, with five others abstaining and eight were absent.

Meanwhile, Rim assemblyman Datuk Khaidirah Abu Zahar was appointed as the Malacca State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker, the first woman ever to hold the post in the state.

The First (special) Meeting of the First Term of the 15th Malacca State Assembly also saw 20 assemblymen taking their oath of office and seven others were absent.

The absentees were Datuk Rahmad Mariman, Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem (Duyong), Siti Faizah Abdul Azis (Sungai Rambai), Rosli Abdullah (Kuala Linggi), Adly Zahari (Bukit Katil), Ngwe Hee Sem (Machap Jaya) and Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia).

Bandar Hilir assemblyman Leng Chau Yen missed the swearing-in session as he arrived late at the hall.

