Ibunisasi a govt initiative to ensure no group is left behind in fight againts Covid-19- Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: #Ibunisasi or vaccination for pregnant women is the government’s proactive initiative in ensuring no group is left behind in fight against COVID-19, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

He said this was in line with the clinical guideline issued by vaccine suppliers with regard to the administering of vaccine to this group, which has been studied and approved by the Ministry of Health.

“So far, 110,000 pregnant women have registered via MySejahtera nationwide since the special option was opened on June 1. I also understand that vaccination appointment dates will, as best possible, be set with their delivery dates in mind,” he said via a post on Facebook today.

Muhyiddin had earlier monitored the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Petaling Jaya that is dedicated to pregnant women.

According to him, more than 6,000 pregnant women received their vaccine jabs this weekend at the two PPVs in the Klang Valley, namely the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre and Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The Prime Minister said he was thankful that many pregnant women had come forward, with the support of their spouses and families, to get vaccinated so as to protect themselves.

“I found that the vaccination process, beginning from registration to getting inoculated, went smoothly and most mothers interviewed said they were satisfied as they did not have to wait too long, while the PPV halls were big and comfortable,” he said.- Bernama