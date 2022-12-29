IC Replacement: 500 applications received from Kelantan, Terengganu flood victims

JERTIH: The National Registration Department (NRD) has so far received 500 applications for the replacement of personal documents from people who were affected by the recent floods in Kelantan and Terengganu.

NRD director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said there was no need for flood victims to rush to replace their documents as there was no definite time period for the replacement.

“Those who lost or damaged their personal documents such as identity cards, birth certificates or death certificates can apply for replacements for free,“ he told reporters after handing over identity cards to 19 flood victims at a relief centre at Kampung La in Hulu Besut here today.

Ruslin said the department had mobilised 220 personnel from Terengganu and Kelantan headquarters at the affected areas to help victims apply for replacement of lost or damaged personal documents under the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) programme. - Bernama