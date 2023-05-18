ICC, AIAC agree to collaborate with Malaysia to explore several potential areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) have agreed to collaborate with the Malaysian government to explore and identify several potential areas, said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

The development came after Azalina visited the ICC in Paris yesterday to meet with ICC International Court of Arbitration Secretary-General Alexander G. Fessas; its Acting Deputy Secretary-General, Ziva Filipic and Senior of Marketing and Promotion at the Dispute Resolution Services, DRS Management, Stephanie Goubelle.

Azalina during the visit was accompanied by the Ambassador of Malaysia to France Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid, the embassy’s Minister Counsellor Abdullah Maamor Ibrahim, the Head of Advisory Division of the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Datuk Almalena Sharmila Johan and the Director of the AIAC, Datuk Sundra Rajoo.

Azalina said among the potential areas that both parties have aligned interests and complementary strengths with Malaysia are to strengthening joint advocacy and thought leadership on international trade and investment, including the promotion of free and fair trade, sustainable development, and digitalisation of the economy.

Both parties also have expressed their interest to collaborate on capacity building and professional development, such as conferences, training programmes, certification programmes, and knowledge sharing to enhance the skills and competencies of business leaders, legal practitioners, and dispute resolution specialists.

“The ICC and AIAC also want to cooperate on dispute resolution and conflict prevention, through the exchange of best practices, development of common standards and guidelines, and joint research and analysis, while strengthening institutional capacity and resilience, as well as better alignment with international standards and best practices,” Azalina said in a statement today.

Azalina said during the meeting, the Malaysian government also extended an invitation to the International Court of Arbitration (ICA) to open a branch in Malaysia and described the meeting as a sign of renewed commitment between ICC and AIAC on promoting Malaysia as a safe seat and venue for arbitration in Asia, which will soon to be consolidated through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“The Government of Malaysia, AIAC and ICC have had previous and ongoing collaboration of notable events including hosting the upcoming “1st ICC Malaysia Arbitration Day” which will be held at the AIAC’s Bangunan Sulaiman on 22 May 2023.

“This collaboration will further enhance the reputation and visibility for all parties involved, increase access to new markets, customers, and business opportunities, and improve the quality and efficiency of dispute resolution services, leading to faster and more cost-effective resolution of commercial disputes and increased confidence in the legal and institutional framework,” she said.

In light of the ongoing Sulu case which the government of Malaysia views as an abuse of the arbitration process and international law, Azalina said this collaboration with ICC will also reaffirm their call for the arbitration community as a whole, to uphold the sanctity of the arbitration process and any act that tarnishes the reputation of the globally respected arbitration system should be rejected.

“The collaboration with ICC is also envisioned to complement Malaysia’s strengths as a leading business destination, and strategic investment location supported by the AIAC as a prominent and reputable arbitration centre in the region,” she added. - Bernama