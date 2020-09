GEORGE TOWN: An ice-cream seller claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of animal cruelty that led to the death of his three cats, last year.

Saiful Azhar Md Rahani (pix), 35, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid.

According to the charge, the man was alleged to have unreasonably caused his three cats undue suffering until all three animals died.

He was charged with committing the act at an unnumbered house in Teluk Bayu, Sungai Batu in Teluk Kumbar, here, at 4.45 pm, on Feb 26, 2019.

The offence under Section 29 (1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 is punishable with a jail term of up to three years or a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or both, if convicted.

Prosecuting officer of the Veterinary Services Department, Roziman Awang Tahrin did not apply for bail for the accused as Saiful Azhar was cooperative throughout the investigation.

The court then set Oct 12 for case mention to enable the accused to appoint a lawyer.-Bernama